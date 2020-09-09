Lockdown an attack on poor, says Rahul Gandhi

In the fourth episode of his video messages on economy, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the lockdown was not an an attack on the Covid-19, but on poor of India. He said it was the third attack on the unorganised sector after the demonetisation and the GST.

The Wayanad MP said when the Centre announced a lockdown without a notice, it was an attack on the poor. “The Prime Minister said the fight will be for 21 days, the backbone of the unorganised sector broke in 21 days. When it was time to open after the lockdown, Congress told the government several times that helping the poor is essential. A scheme like NYAY will have to be implemented, money needs to be directly deposited in bank accounts. But they didn’t do it,” Gandhi alleged.

He said the government did nothing on the Opposition’s suggestions to provide special packages for small and medium businesses. “Instead, the government waived off taxes worth lakhs of crores of the richest fifteen-twenty people,” he said.

He said the lockdown was not an attack on corona. “The lockdown was an attack on the poor of India. It was an attack on the future of our youth. The lockdown was an attack on labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers. It was an attack on our unorganised sector. We have to understand this. We all have to stand against this attack,” he added.