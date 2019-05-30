National

Lok Sabha first-timers and non-politicians turn ministers

Twesh Mishra New Delhi | Updated on May 30, 2019 Published on May 30, 2019

Former IFS officer S Jaishankar   -  THE HINDU

The NDA is bringing in a mix of seasoned parliamentarians and assembly representatives moving to the Centre

The Modi 2.0 Cabinet has over a dozen new faces, including BJP President Amit Shah, former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Arjun Munda, V Muraleedharan and Anurag Thakur.

Mix of both

Among the other first-time ministers are Som Prakash, Prahlad Joshi, Arvind Sawant, G Kishan Reddy, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Suresh Angadi, Nityanand Rai, Rattan Lal Kataria, Renuka Singh Saruta, Rameshwar Teli, Kailash Choudhary, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debasree Chaudhari.

The entry of 1977 batch Indian Foreign Service officer Jaishankar is being lauded as an astute move. The rise of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pokhriyal, now MP from Haridwar, is seen as a move to assuage the old guard within the BJP and RSS. Pokhriyal was also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances.

Joshi, the a three-time MP, was the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Energy in the previous Lok Sabha session.

In a bid to accommodate allies, Arvind Sawant, the Shiv Sena MP from South Mumbai, has also been sworn in.

Published on May 30, 2019
