Lok Sabha first-timers and non-politicians turn ministers

The Modi 2.0 Cabinet has over a dozen new faces, including BJP President Amit Shah, former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Arjun Munda, V Muraleedharan and Anurag Thakur.

Mix of both

The NDA is bringing in a mix of seasoned parliamentarians and assembly representatives moving to the Centre.

Among the other first-time ministers are Som Prakash, Prahlad Joshi, Arvind Sawant, G Kishan Reddy, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Suresh Angadi, Nityanand Rai, Rattan Lal Kataria, Renuka Singh Saruta, Rameshwar Teli, Kailash Choudhary, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debasree Chaudhari.

The entry of 1977 batch Indian Foreign Service officer Jaishankar is being lauded as an astute move. The rise of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pokhriyal, now MP from Haridwar, is seen as a move to assuage the old guard within the BJP and RSS. Pokhriyal was also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances.

Joshi, the a three-time MP, was the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Energy in the previous Lok Sabha session.

In a bid to accommodate allies, Arvind Sawant, the Shiv Sena MP from South Mumbai, has also been sworn in.