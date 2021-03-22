Lok Sabha passes NCT Bill

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the much talked about Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) Bill that sought to place more powers in the hands of the Lieutenant Governor and render the elected government almost irrelevant.
The controversial Bill, which had raised lot of criticism from ruling Aam Admi Party, seeks to clearly state that the expression “government” will mean Lieutenant Governor in laws made by the Legislative Assembly.
The other provision that had raised lot of eyebrows is the one which specified that the opinion of the LG has to be sought for any executive action.
Reacting to the passage of the Bill, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the passage of GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha is an insult to the people of Delhi.
The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated, he tweeted, accusing that BJP has cheated the people.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...