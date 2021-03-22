Lok Sabha passes NCT Bill

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the much talked about Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) Bill that sought to place more powers in the hands of the Lieutenant Governor and render the elected government almost irrelevant.

The controversial Bill, which had raised lot of criticism from ruling Aam Admi Party, seeks to clearly state that the expression “government” will mean Lieutenant Governor in laws made by the Legislative Assembly.

The other provision that had raised lot of eyebrows is the one which specified that the opinion of the LG has to be sought for any executive action.

Kejriwal’s reaction

Reacting to the passage of the Bill, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the passage of GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha is an insult to the people of Delhi.

The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated, he tweeted, accusing that BJP has cheated the people.