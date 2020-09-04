National

Lone drivers of cars need not wear mask: Health Ministry

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

Lone car drivers need not wear a mask while driving the car, the Health Ministry has clarified. So is true for those who are cycling or jogging alone.

“The Health Ministry has not issued any instruction regarding a person travelling alone in the car wearing a mask. Similarly there is no directive regarding the necessity of people who are cycling or jogging or doing physical exercises alone wearing a mask,” said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press conference here on Thursday.

The question came up because there were instances of single car occupants challaned for not wearing the mask while on the road.

