Indore registers 42 new coronavirus cases, total up to 586

PTI Bhopal | Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

Madhya Pradesh now has 980 Covid-19 positive cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 980 with 42 more people testing positive for the disease in Indore, health officials said on Thursday.

Two more deaths were also reported from Indore late Wednesday night, taking the toll in the state to 55.

The viral infection has now spread in 26 out of total 52 districts in the state. Agar Malwa and Alirajpur districts reported first coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Indore has reported the highest 586 cases in the State so far, a health official said.

Of the total 55 deaths in the State, 39 have been reported from Indore.

Besides, five persons have so far died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, three in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Dewas. So far, 64 people in the state have recovered from the disease, the official said.

There are total 290 containment zones formed across various cities of the state.

