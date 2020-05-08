Madras High Court orders closure of Tasmac liquor shops

The Madras High Court has ordered all State-run Tasmac liquor shops to be shut down till lockdown on May 17. However, online sales and home delivery have been allowed. The Court took note of complaints regarding violation of physical distancing in many places to buy liquor.

On Wednesday, the Court had warned that if the conditions were violated, it would direct closures of the shops.

The reopening of Tasmac shops on Wednesday saw a record sales worth nearly ₹170 crore in the State (except Chennai). However, the reopening drew large scale protests in fear that it could spread the coronavirus, as was recently witnessed at Koyambedu vegetable market.

Covid cases cross 6,000 mark

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu today saw 600 new infections of coronavirus to take the tally past 6,000 to 6,009. Chennai alone reported 399 cases.

With a total of 3,043 cases, the city now contributes to over 50 per cent of the State’s numbers.

After Chennai, Tiruvallur reported the highest positive cases with 75; Cuddalore 34; and Chengalpattu 26.

Three Covid-19 patients died today to take the tally to 40.

A total of 1,605 patients have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, according to the government's Covid-19 report.

A total of 13,980 blood samples were tested today.

The number of Covid-19 suspected individuals in isolation ward admission is 4,201, the data said.