Maharashtra announces five-level unlock plan: report

The Maharashtra government on Thursday released a five-level unlock plan to ease the curbs put in place to control the spread of Covid-19, as per reports.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is set to implement the unlock strategy from Friday. Lockdown like curbs are reportedly to be lifted tomorrow in 18 out of 36 Maharashtra districts, as per a mediareport.

“We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the State on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts. Districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions,” Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

The government will lift these restrictions in districts with less than 5 per cent positivity rate, as per of Level 1 of the strategy, according to a report citing government orders. The districts should have oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent.

In such districts, restaurants, malls, shops, local trains, public places, tourist destinations, public, private offices, theatres, shootings, gatherings, social entertainment, marriages, gym, salon, beauty parlors will be allowed to reopen.

Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Jalna, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal fall under this level.

Section 144 will be applicable in Level 2. In districts under level 2, gyms, salons and beauty parlors will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity. There will be restrictions on the gathering of number of people in marriages.

Mumbai falls under this level along with Ahmednagar, Amaravati, Hingoli and Nandurbar. Restrictions will be partially relaxed in Mumbai but the travel by local trains, will not be open to the general public as of now, Wattediwar has said.

Cities/districts in level 3 include Akola, Beed, Kolhapur, Usmanabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Satara, Palghar, and Solapur while level 4 include Pune and Raigad.

For city or districts coming under level 5, an e-pass will be required to travel as cities and districts with a high number in Covid-19 cases will be included in this level.

The Maharashtra Government on late Sunday evening brought in a few relaxations from Covid restrictions for municipal corporation areas of Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, New Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali Vasai-Virar, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik and for districts with lesser Covid cases.

The decision on relaxations is based on the positivity rate in these areas falling to 10 per cent or lesser and the occupancy of total oxygen beds is less than 40 per cent.

The new guidelines for restrictions in the State have come into effect from today starting at 7 am and will be in force till June 15, 7am.

Maharashtra reported 15,169 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 29,270 patients got cured. Totally, 54,60,589 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals in the State. Total Active patients are 2,16,016. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.54%