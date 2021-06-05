Maharashtra announces five-level unlock plan

Maharashtra has announced a five-level unlock plan in a late-night order issued on Friday.

As per the official order, as shared by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray’s official Twitter account, there shall be five levels of restrictions for different classes/categories of activity across the State.

Three levels of restrictions shall be applicable based on two parameters- Case Positivity Rate and Percentage of Oxygen Beds Occupancy.

The announcement comes shortly after the Maharashtra government on Thursday said it was considering a proposal to ease lockdown restrictions in phases. The statement was issued after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that curbs are to be lifted in 18 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra from Friday.

The new plan will be implemented and will come into effect from Monday as soon as district and civic authorities issue orders in their respective areas.

As per the orders, districts falling in “Level 1” will have the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have stringent lockdown-like curbs.

Categorization

Districts with a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent will fall under level 1 while those with less than 5 per cent positivity rate and oxygen beds occupancy between 25 per cent and 40 per cent will fall under level 2.

Mumbai recorded a positivity rate of 5.56 per cent between May 28 to June 3. The city will fall under level 2 of the restrictions.

Mumbai local trains however will remain non-operational for now.

Districts with a positivity rate between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and oxygen beds occupancy of over 40 per cent will fall under level 3. Districts under level five include those with positivity rate between 10 per cent and 20 per cent and oxygen beds occupancy of over 60 per cent. Level 5 includes districts with positivity rate of over 20 per cent and oxygen beds occupancy of more than 75 per cent.

The umbrella order has been issued for the entire State. Each district will be required to issue their own orders as per the situation in terms of positivity rate and oxygen beds. As per the orders, the State Public Health department will assess the situation every Thursday and will declare the occupancy of oxygenated beds and ampositivity rate of the State and every district.

Mumbai, Thane, and satellite towns such as Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Solapur and Nagpur will be treated as administrative units. The remaining area of 34 districts other than Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban district shall form a separate administrative unit.

Economic activities allowed

In level 1, activities will go on as regular while curbs would be put on super spreaders such as travel by local trains, marriages, etc. In level 2, there will be minimization of gatherings in closed places and public places and limited public movement. In level 3 districts, public movement will be limited post 5 pm on weekdays and on weekends. In level 4, there will be a 5 pm curfew on weekdays and no movement will be allowed on weekends without urgent/emergency reasons. For level 5 districts, no movement will be allowed without urgent or emergency reasons.

Shops and establishments dealing with essential and non-essential items will be able to open regularly in level 1 and level 2.

Shops and establishments dealing with essential items will be able to remain open till 4 pm on all days in level 3 and level 4 districts. While in level 5 districts, such shops and establishments will remain open till 4 pm on weekdays. All shops except medical will remain closed on weekends.

Shops and establishments selling non-essential items will remain open till 4pm on weekdays in level 3 cities and districts. In level 4 and level 5, these will remain closed.

There will be no restrictions on e-commerce items and services in levels 1, 2 and 3. Under level 4 and level 5, only essential e-commerce items will be allowed.

Malls, theatres, Natyagriha, etc. will be allowed to remain open on a regular basis in level 1 while they can open at 50 per cent capacity in level 2. They will remain closed in level 3, level 4 and level 5 districts.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate on a regular basis in level 1, while for level 2 districts, restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity for dining in. For level 3, 50 per cent capacity for dine in will be allowed till 4 pm only on weekdays. Post that, takeaway and home delivery will be allowed. For level 4, only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed. Only home delivery will be allowed in districts falling under level 5.

Public places, open grounds and similar places will be allowed to remain open in level 1 and level 2 districts. They will remain open from 5 am to 9 am everyday under level 3 and during the same time but only on weekdays under level 4. Such places will remain closed in level 5 districts.

All private offices can be allowed to remain open and offices can open at 100 per cent capacity if allowed by the district authorities for level 1 and level 2. Private offices will be allowed to remain open till 4 pm on workdays except exemption categories in level 3. Only exemption category offices will be allowed to remain open in level 4 and level 5 districts.

Offices can be open with up to 50 per cent capacity under level 3, 25 per cent under level 4 and 15 per cent under level 5.

Gyms, salons, beauty centres, spas and wellness centres can operate as usual under level 1. Under level 2, 50 per cent capacity will be allowed with an appointment while they will be allowed to operate on similar terms and with no air conditioner till 4 pm under level 3. For level 4, 50 per cent capacity will be allowed at such places till 4 pm, however only vaccinated customers with an appointment will be allowed. Air conditioners will not be allowed in such places. They will remain closed under level 5.

There are no restrictions on marriage functions in level 1 areas. In level 2, such functions can take place with 50 per cent of hall capacity and a maximum of 100 people. For level 3, it has been restricted to 50 and 25 in Level 4. Only family members will be allowed to be present for functions in Level 5 areas.

There will be no restrictions on funerals in level 1 and level 2 districts. Funerals can be held with up to 20 people in level 3, 4 and 5 districts.

Agricultural and manufacturing activities will be allowed as usual in level 1 and level 2 districts. In level 3 districts, agricultural activity will be allowed till 4 pm on all days while manufacturing activities can go on as per usual. In level 4 districts, agricultural activities will be allowed till 4 pm on weekdays while manufacturing activities can go on with 50 per cent staff while movement will be allowed only within the transport bubble. In level 5, agricultural activities will be allowed till 4 pm on weekdays while manufacturing activity will be allowed to go on with 50 per cent staff only within the isolation bubble. Manufacturing includes export-oriented units including MSMEs that need to fulfill export obligations.

Travel and public trainsport

Interdistrict travel will be allowed in level 1 to level 4 districts except if moving to or passing through or with any stoppage in level 5. For this, the passenger will require an e-pass.

Passengers can move to or from a level 5 district including passing through or stoppage inside only with an e-pass. This will be given only in case of medical emergency or for performing an essential duty.

There will be no restriction on public transport in level 1. In level 2 and level 3, 100 per cent occupancy is allowed without standing. In level 4 and level 5, public transport can be allowed to operate at up to 50 per cent without allowing passengers to stand inside the bus.