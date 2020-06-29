National

Maharashtra Chief Minister launches world’s largest convalescent plasma project

PTI Mumbai | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched a convalescent plasma therapy-cum-trial project for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients with a state medical education department official calling it the largest initiative of its kind in the world.

Convalescent plasma therapy, also called passive antibody therapy, seeks to obtain plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection, to inject it into patients undergoing treatment.

“The project, titled ‘Platina’, is the largest convalescent plasma therapy-cum-trial project in the world.

With it, we intend to save lives of some 500 critical COVID-19 patients. The trial will be held in 17 medical colleges under the department of medical education and drugs, and four BMC-run colleges in Mumbai,” the official said.

All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml convalescent plasma free of cost, he added.

Published on June 29, 2020

