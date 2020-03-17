Maharashtra exploring feasibility of govt offices working at half strength

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
With the the number of persons affected with coronavirus rising to 40 in Maharashtra, the State government has decided to look at the feasibility of State government offices operating with 50 per cent of work force
For now, decision has been taken to continue with essential services such as local trains and public buses in Mumbai city, said Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.
Interacting with media persons after an emergency cabinet meeting, Thackeray said that the people should voluntarily keep away from using local transport so as prevent infections. The crowds have reduced on locals but if they don’t reduce further then hard decisions will have to taken. People should not leave their houses if not required. In Pune some people have voluntarily close their shops, he said.
Thackeray said that that 26 men and 14 women are under quarantine in hospitals and their health is stable.
However a 63-year-old patient passed away in Mumbai due to health complications triggered by the viral infection.
It is the third death in the country due to the coronavirus. The patient was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, which has facilities to handle infectious diseases. The deceased is the first victim of coronavirus in Maharashtra. He was a resident of Ghatkopar in eastern suburb and had travelled to Dubai in the recent past.
He was suffering from serious complications including high blood pressure, pneumonia and damaged heart muscles.
The Chief Minister also clarified that there is no decision to give a week-long holiday to State government employees. However, feasibility of the offices operating with 50 per cent staff is being explored.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that corporate sector has been asked to allow its employees to work from home and many leading companies have accepted the suggestion.
