Maharashtra floods: BMC sends teams to Raigad, Kolhapur for relief work

Two teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have left for Raigad and Kolhapur, respectively for emergency relief work following flooding in those areas.

A BMC team has been sent to Mahad in Raigad for relief work.

This includes two medical teams, one mobile medical laboratory, about 75 staff of solid waste management department, four water tankers, one towing lorry etc, the BMC said in a tweet.

Medical matters are being managed by the Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Dr Mohan Joshi, the superintendent of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital of BMC, is managing all medical matters.

Another BMC team has left for Kolhapur to take necessary action on rainwater and sewage in the flood-hit area.

Recycling machines and other necessary machinery have also been sent along with the staff. Mr. Sunil Sardar, Deputy Chief Engineer, Solid Waste Management Department's help is also being sought while using the machinery of the corporation, BMC said.

Torrential rains in various parts of the State coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams have led to flooding in various regions.

Mahad and Poladpur in Raigad, Chiplun in Ratnagiri along with various areas in Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli are worst affected. Parts in Thane and Palghar districts were also flooded.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight more teams in flood-affected regions. Overall, 34 teams are currently on the ground in various flood-hit areas. Help was also sought from other forces including the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will be visiting Chiplun today to inspect the flood-affected areas.

As per the data from the relief and rehabilitation department, as of 24 July at 9.30 pm, nearly 1,35,000 people had been evacuated from the flood-affected areas.

112 deaths have been reported in total and 3,221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing, as per the data.