Maharashtra Governor Koshyari releases ‘Corona Battle’ issue of the health publication ‘Arogya Deep’

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
The Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the ‘Corona Battle’ issue of the Annual health publication ‘Arogya Deep’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday, a statement issued by the Governor office said.
The special issue contains articles written by medical experts on issues such as Management of Covid patients in ICU, Role of Imaging in Covid pandemic, Managing Pregnancy during Covid -19, Mental Health and Covid Pandemic, Impact of Covid on Diabetes and Thyroid, Covid and Homeopathy and other relevant topics.
The special issue has been conceptualized by former Minister of Public Health, Deepak Sawant. It contains articles by physicians and specialists on various aspects of management of the Corona Virus infection.
Stating that Corona has caused undue fears among the people, Koshyari urged doctors to allay the fears of patients and to give them confidence and hope to fight off the virus disease. He appealed to the doctors to earn the appreciation of the patients while serving them diligently.
Well known doctors such as Deepak Patkar, Joy Chakraborty, Pinak Dande, Deepak Namjoshi, Paresh Navalkar, Swapnesh Sawant and publisher of the book Anand Limaye were present on the occasion.
