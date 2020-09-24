Maharashtra govt, CII launch e-ICU project to control Covid-19

The Maharashtra Government has associated with CII in launching e-ICU project, which will be very helpful in controlling the pandemic across the state and the country, said Industry Minister of Maharashtra, Subhash Desai on Thursday at the inauguration of the CII Hospital Tech 2020 exhibition, the industry association statement said.

It is a virtual exhibition and a digital conference with a theme of “Transforming Healthcare Digitally” for the healthcare sector.

The e-ICU project is being executed by Springer Health Systems with the Maharashtra government and supported by CII Foundation. The project is a 24x7 remote ICU patient monitoring system aided by real-time two-way audiovisuals and smart alerts. It is a blend of medical technology, sophisticated tele-medicine to improve critical care delivery. It provides a solution at a time when there is growing physicians and nurses shortage.

The summit envisages to create a reliable and conducive platform for the convergence of all the stakeholders and to forge the strategies that will transform the healthcare sector ensuring accessible healthcare solutions to the last mile through various advancements, the statement added.