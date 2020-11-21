Maharashtra: Heirs of 17 deceased rural workers, who died of Coivd-19, to get ₹50 lakh each

Under the Maharashtra Rural Development Department, the heirs of 17 employees working for Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat, who died due to corona infection while on duty, will receive ₹50 lakh each as insurance payment, said the Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif in a press statement.

A government decision has been issued in this regard and instructions have been given to provide immediate assistance to the heirs of the deceased employees.

Mushrif said that ₹50 lakh as an insurance cover has been promised to all Gram Panchayat employees at the village level, Anganwadi, Mini Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, Asha workers, Gramsevaks, village development officers, contract workers working in local bodies and Zilla Parishad employees who are risking their lives by being on duty during the pandemic.

All the employees who died of viral infection were working hard to prevent new infections in rural areas. They visited the people and raised awareness about the pandemic. These employees made significant contributions to the implementation of the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign. Unfortunately, some officers and other employees died of corona infection while on home duty. Instructions have been given to the State Government officials to send insurance payment to the heirs by November 30, Mushrif said.