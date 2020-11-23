Maharashtra makes RTPCR test mandatory for passengers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa

The Maharashtra has government announced a new regulatory mechanism under 'Mission Begin Again' on Monday to prevent the further spread of the pandemic. Accordingly, the RTPCR test has been made mandatory for passengers coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa. These regulations will come into force from November 25.

A media statement issued by the Maharashtra Government said all passengers arriving in the state by air from the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa must carry RTPCR reports. The reports will have to be shown to the airport authorities. The sample given for the RTPCR test should have been taken 72 hours before the arrival of the aircraft in Maharashtra.

Passengers who do not meet the requirements of the RTPCR test report will have to undergo the test at their own cost. The airport administration would provide testing facilities at the airport. Passengers will be allowed to leave only after undergoing the test, the statement said.

The airport administration would take the contact information and addresses of all such passengers so as to be able to contact them should they need to. The local Municipal Commissioner will act as the nodal officer and ensure that all instructions are strictly followed, the statement said.

Railway SOP

All rail passengers entering Maharashtra from the above states will also have to bring their RTPCR negative report with them before entering Maharashtra. Even if the train has departed or stopped in these states, the RTPCR negative report will be mandatory for the passengers.

Sample of the Covid-19 test should be given 96 hours before arrival in Maharashtra. Passengers who do not have the RTPCR negative report will be tested for Covid-19 symptoms and their body temperature will be recorded. Passengers with Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated and tested further, the statement said.

The District Collectors of the border districts will make arrangements for testing and physical examination of passengers entering Maharashtra by road from Delhi NCR as well as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa. Passengers who do not have COVID symptoms will be allowed to enter. If a passenger develops symptoms, they will be given the opportunity to return home for treatment, the statement said.