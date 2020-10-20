Maharashtra Medical Education Minister takes stock of damage due to rains in Osmanabad

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
The Medical Education Minister of Maharashtra Amit Deshmukh visited Osmanabad district on Tuesday and took a stock of the recent heavy rains in the district as well as Covid pandemic situation. He directed that the damage caused by heavy rains should be immediately surveyed and a report should be submitted to the State government, a media statement said.
Deshmukh said that although the graph of Covid patient numbers was dipping, there should be no delay or neglect in terms of treatment and public awareness in this regard. It was observed that more doctors were needed in Osmanabad for the treatment of patients, therefore he asked the Department of Medical Education and the Department of Health to provide doctors in the required hospitals of the district.
After getting information about the total damage caused by heavy rains in Osmanabad district, Deshmukh asked the district administration to immediately survey the rain damage done to agriculture, farm implements and other properties, as well contact insurance companies for claim settlements and submit all reports to State government immediately. He said that the State government was firmly behind the farmers and giving them support was its priority.
He also instructed the District Collector to select a suitable site for the planned medical college and hospital at Osmanabad and submit a proposal immediately.
