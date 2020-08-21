Maharashtra Minister protest against holding JEE, NEET exams during pandemic time

Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Dhananjay Munde on Friday has protested against the Union Education Ministry's decision to hold NEET, JEE and other examinations given the Covid pandemic.

In a tweet, Munde said that conducting examinations all over India in such a pandemic is risking lives of students. Most of the educational institutions are being used for quarantine centres. Some students are still fighting with this Covid virus. I stand with the students' demand, he said in the tweet.

The tweet also tagged #ProtestAgainstExamInCOVID, which has numerous tweets by the student community protesting against the decision of the Union Education Ministry to hold the exams.

Munde, who is a senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party and MLA from Parli town in Central Maharashtra, has been known to take a strident anti-BJP stand in the state.

On the other hand, a similar view has also been taken by the BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. He also tweeted on Friday that, “I have just spoken to the Minister of Education suggesting that NEET and other exams be conducted after Deepavali. The SC order the other day is not a bar since the Hon’ble Court has left the date to the government. I am sending an urgent letter to the PM just now,” Swamy said in the tweet.