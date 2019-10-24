Maharashtra Polls: BJP office sports a festive mood, while Congress' office is near empty

Who moved my bureaucrat?
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
The massive LED screens outside the BJP office at Churchgate sit opposite the tall cutouts that reach till the first floor of the LIC building opposite the office.
The cameras are lined up and the stage is set (literally). The head office of BJP has seen a lot of activity since morning.
The LED screens are busy playing news channel feed to track the amount of seats that the BJP is winning and the party workers teeming in and around the office are busy tracking the sequence of events after the win. Behind the LED screens and barricades, one could see the dholwalas practicing.
By around 1 o'clock when it became clear that the NDA had won around 160 seats, the Nashik dhol started playing. Kirit Somaiya, a former member of parliament through BJP who was earlier addressing the press joined his party members in the celebratory dance.
But, it was not as joyful at the Congress party's office situated near Mumbai's CSMT station. The lane was barricaded, one could hear the election commission representative announce the leads in the last few seats to be counted on the speaker. The empty road has regular office goers and college students passing by.
The Congress party office was empty with a few workers sitting. One of the party workers said, "Please come here after a while, our seniors are yet to come and they will decide what statement to make and when."
(The author, Urvashi Valecha, is an intern with The Hindu BusinessLine)
