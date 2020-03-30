National

Maharashtra reports 12 new cases of coronavirus, total tally up to 215

PTI Mumbai | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra climbed to 215 on Monday, as 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the state, a health official said.

Out of the 12 new patients, five are from Pune, three from Mumbai, two from Nagpur and one each from Kolhapur and Nashik, the official said.

So far, eight COVID-19 patients have died in the state.

