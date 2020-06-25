National

Maharashtra revises Covid testing strategy for frontline workers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

The Maharashtra government has decided to revise its Covid testing strategy for its front-line workers such as police and medical personnel by using ICMR-approved antigen test kit, which has been developed SD BIOSENSOR of South Korea.

The antigen test results are available in an hour, while traditional corona test based on PCR technology takes up to 24 hours, said Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

Addressing the people of the state via a Facebook Live, Tope said that antigen test will help in early detection of Covid infection. The tests will cost ₹450 and it would be used for the front line personnel. But its use is not restricted and anyone can undergo the test. One lakh such kits have been imported, he said.

On June 14, the ICMR had approved the SD BIOSENSOR developed an antigen-based test for detecting coronavirus infection. The test allows patients to be diagnosed much faster and at lower rates.

Tope said the State has also allowed ELISA-based antibodies tests for those who are already staying in containment zones and possibly been exposed to the virus. It is a part of serological surveillance on the Covid virus.

He said that the State Government has also written to the Prime Minister and Medical Council of India to postpone the postgraduate medicine and surgery exams, which are to be held in August so that more MBBS doctors who are attached to the hospitals are available for the fight against corona. Those who have just qualified as MBBS doctors must also be attached to Covid hospital so that their compulsory internship is spent at such hospitals.

Tope also admitted that in Mumbai city there have been many cases of ambulance service providers charging huge amounts of money for small distances. Therefore, the Regional Transport Office has been mandated to fix the rate of ambulance service. In the event of a medical emergency, the patients and their relatives must call a war room set up in all the ward offices and not to the Ambulance service providers.

