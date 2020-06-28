National

Maharashtra to buy Remdesivir, Favipiravir in large numbers

Published on June 28, 2020

The Maharashtra government is in the process of procuring and stockpiling anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir for treating Covid-19 patients. The drugs at the government and semi-government hospitals could be provided free of cost, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Today afternoon, addressing the State via a Facebook live, Thackeray said that the people of Maharashtra should not be worried about the costs of the two drugs as the State Government has decided to buy it in large quantities. The Centre has already given permission to use the drugs on corona patients, he said.

Thackeray also informed that the doctors in the State have been experimenting with plasma therapy and have successfully managed to cure 9 out of 10 patients. Therefore, those who are cured of coronavirus infection must come forward and donate plasma. In the ongoing corona crisis, when there was a shortage of blood people across the State came in droves to donate blood. Similarly, plasma is required, which can save lives.

He said that senior doctors who are in the 55-60 years age group must resume their medical services to the patients as they have a lot of professional experience, which can be used for patient care especially in the ongoing monsoon season when tropical diseases such as malaria and dengue are on the rise. Providing PPE kits to such doctors, who are themselves vulnerable to corona infection, would be the responsibility of the State government.

Thackeray added that the danger of corona has not subsided. Due to rising cases in some places, the local authorities have been demanding a lockdown. If the corona cases increase, then the State government might have to again enforce the lockdown.

