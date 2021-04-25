Maharashtra to provide free jabs to those between 18 and 45

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide free vaccination to those between 18 and 45 years of age. A global tender will be called for purchasing the vaccine vials, said Nawab Malik, Skill Development Minister of the State, on Sunday.

At present, those above 45 years of age are getting the free vaccine at government hospitals while in private hospitals they have to pay. Vaccine procurement and distribution is carried out by the Central government. Ever since the vaccination campaign commenced in the country, a number of NGOs have been demanding free vaccination for Indian citizens.

Malik said that the Centre has announced the vaccination for those above 18 years of age, but for those in the age group between 18 and 45, it would be the responsibility of the State governments to vaccinate this group.

On the other hand, vaccine companies have also announced their prices. Therefore, in the last Cabinet meeting, there was a discussion on this matter and unanimity on the issue of providing free vaccines to those falling in the age group between 18 and 45, he said.

Malik added that yesterday the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, had said that a global tender would have to be floated for purchasing a good and cost-effective vaccine. For two-jab vaccines, about 14 to 15 crore vials will have to be purchased.