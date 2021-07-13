Maharashtra unveils new electric vehicle policy

The Maharashtra government announced a new electric vehicles (EV) policy on Tuesday, seeking to accelerate the adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to contribute 10 per cent of new vehicle registrations by 2025.

The policy also aims to achieve 25 per cent electrification of public transport in 6 urban centres by 2025 and convert 15 per cent of the existing state bus fleet into electric.

On the personal mobility front, Maharashtra is pushing for demand-side incentives available upfront to the end consumer by the manufacturer and dealer. They range from ₹29,000 to 2,75000, depending upon the vehicle type, whether it is a two-wheeler, three-wheeler or four-wheeler.

Charging infrastructure incentives range from ₹10,000 per unit of public charger for slow charging and ₹5,00,000 per unit for fast public chargers.

Aaditya Thakeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for Maharashtra government, said that the new EV policy also seeks to develop 2,375 public and semi-public charging stations in seven major urban areas and four national highways for making Maharashtra the top producer of BEVs as well as making all new government vehicles electric by 2022.

Concessions

All EVs under this policy are exempted from registration charges, and the EVs sold in the state will be exempt from road tax. Property tax rebates will also be provided to install private charging infrastructure within the society premises.

The new policy will also encourage fleet aggregators to transition to electric. The policy is eyeing at least 25 per cent of vehicles for fleet aggregators such as e-commerce companies, delivery and logistics players, transition to electric by 2025.

Tarun Mehta, CEO of electric mobility start-up Ather Energy said: “The incentives offered for both the demand and supply side will accelerate the adoption and the manufacturing of EVs in the country. In addition to demand incentives, the policy also incentivizes buy-back and vehicle scrappage.”

The new EV policy follows the June effort in electrification by Gujarat. The state government provides a demand incentive of ₹10,000 per kWh for two-wheelers, three and four-wheelers. National capital Delhi also announced its policy in August 2020, where it aims to register 5,00,000 EVs by 2024.