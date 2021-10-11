National

MAHE to set up biotherapeutics research centre

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on October 11, 2021

MCBR will facilitate pharma and biopharma companies to carry out collaborative research with the infrastructure and skilled human resources at the centre

Manipal Academy of Higher Education will launch ‘Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research’ to promote translational research based on academia and industry engagement model.

Raviraja NS, Coordinator of MCBR, said the main areas of research at the centre will be cell, gene, protein, nano/biomaterial therapeutics. It will offer two-year Masters (by research) programme from the academic year 2022-23, and PhD and post-doctoral programmes from the current year.

He said the MCBR will facilitate pharma and biopharma companies to carry out collaborative research with the centre or outsource potential research projects to it.

“We are in the advanced stages of discussion with the pharma and biopharma companies from India as well as abroad on research collaboration,” he said.

Anurag Bagaria, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kemwell Biopharma, Bengaluru, will inaugurate the centre at Manipal on October 15.

Published on October 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like