MAHE to set up biotherapeutics research centre

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Manipal Academy of Higher Education will launch ‘Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research’ to promote translational research based on academia and industry engagement model.
Raviraja NS, Coordinator of MCBR, said the main areas of research at the centre will be cell, gene, protein, nano/biomaterial therapeutics. It will offer two-year Masters (by research) programme from the academic year 2022-23, and PhD and post-doctoral programmes from the current year.
He said the MCBR will facilitate pharma and biopharma companies to carry out collaborative research with the centre or outsource potential research projects to it.
“We are in the advanced stages of discussion with the pharma and biopharma companies from India as well as abroad on research collaboration,” he said.
Anurag Bagaria, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kemwell Biopharma, Bengaluru, will inaugurate the centre at Manipal on October 15.
