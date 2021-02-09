Mallikarjun Kharge likely to be Leader of Opposition in RS

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged as the front-runner for replacing Ghulam Nabi Azad as the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Azad, the present leader of the Opposition party in the upper house, will retire on February 15.
According to Congress sources, the party prefers a senior person who can take along all sections of the Opposition and of the Congress. Though names such as Anand Sharma, P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh are also doing the rounds as Azad’s successor, what makes Kharge the favourite of party high command is his experience as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha and his closeness to both Rahul Gandhi and the seniors in the Congress. Though Anand Sharma is the deputy leader of the party in the Upper House, he has ruffled a few feather for being member of the 23-leader group that recently questioned the way Congress is functioning in a letter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech during the meeting bid farewell to Azad that it will be tough to find a replacement for the veteran leader.
At least three Congress leaders with whom BusinessLine spoke, indicated that Kharge has more chance than Sharma, Chidambaram or Singh.
Recently, it was Kharge who briefed the media after Prime Minister’s speech in Rajya Sabha on the motion to thank the President. Kharge accused the Prime Minister of trying to malign the protesting farmers and divide them.
Officially, the party says that it has one more week to decide the new leader. “We are yet to discuss the matter. Azad’s term ends on February 15. The second part of budget session will begin on March 8. The party will give its name for the post of Leader of Opposition to Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. That is how it works,” a senior leader said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...