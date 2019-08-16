Mangaluru Police to launch app for public participation

Mangaluru Police Commissionerate is planning to develop an app that will help the public to participate in the beat-based police services.

Launching a new initiative called — ‘My Beat My Pride’ — in Mangaluru on Friday, PS Harsha, Mangaluru Police Commissioner, said that the proposed app will have features by which an interested member of the civilian society can login and decide the date and time on which he is ready to offer his services towards the betterment of the beat-based police services. The app is likely to be launched in three-four weeks.

He said ‘My Beat My Pride’, which was launched on Friday, is aimed at strengthening the beat policing system in the city. Under this, Mangaluru city is divided into around 800 beats, and each beat is headed by a constable or a head constable. The department has formed WhatsApp groups for each beat, and the representatives from civil society, beat police constable, inspector from the police station concerned and the moderator from Commissioner’s office will be members of each group.

This initiative is expected to benefit the citizens with faster delivery of services such as passport verification and job verification. It is also expected to bring visits by citizens to the police station to a minimum, as they can follow up the progress of suggestions given by them through the beat police.

Harsha said that senior officers, including the Police Commissioner, will perform the beat duty along with the beat constable concerned on one day of every month. With this, senior officers will also be well versed with the realities of the ground-level policing, he said.