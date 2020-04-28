Manmohan Singh to guide Punjab form post-Covid-19 economic revival strategy

Tracking deals: April 28, 2020
The Punjab Government, on Monday, said that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had accepted Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s request to aid the State form its post-Covid-19 economic revival strategy.
The former prime minister will provide overall guidance to a group of experts who are working towards formulating a strategy to revive the economy of the State. The panel is headed by noted economist and former deputy chairman of Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia.
“I had written to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji to guide us along with the group of experts headed by Montek Singh Ahluwalia & I am grateful to him for accepting. We have been working hard to steer Punjab to the path of economic growth & post #Covid19 we will again focus on same,” Captain Amarinder Singh had tweeted.
The group of experts, a team that was set up on April 25 had an introductory meeting on Monday, initiating work on formulating a strategy.
“Had an introductory meeting with the Group of experts headed by Montek Singh Ahluwalia ji. I want the best for Punjab and couldn't think of better people to guide us towards economic revival post- #COVID_19. This battle is a long one and we need to be prepared on every front,” tweeted Singh.
On April 25, the State government had constituted the group of experts, headed by to revive the State's economy.
The group includes leading economic and industry experts. They will be recommending short-term and long-term action plans that include fiscal and policy measures that need to be taken to revive the economy of Punjab after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.
The government has mandated the 20-member group to submit an initial set of recommendations by July 31. Two more reports on the same need to be submitted by September 30 and December 31 of 2020, Bloomberg Quint reported.
