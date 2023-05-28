Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation in the 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, stressed on the importance of water management and praised three start-ups involved in the exercise.

Modi also paid tribute to Hindutva idealogue Veer Savarkar and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and “superstar” of Telugu cinema N T Rama Rao, on their birth anniversaries.

Highlighting that everything was centred around water, the PM said it was vital that all steps were taken to conserve and manage it. “Without water, life is always in a crisis... the development of the individual and the country also comes to a standstill,” he said.

The PM named three start-ups, Fluxgen, LivNSense and KumbhiKagaz, that have come up with innovative technology for water conservation.

“Fluxgen provides water management options through LOT-enabled technologies. This technology will tell us about the patterns of water usage and will help in effective use of water,” the PM said.

The start-up LivNSense is a platform based on artificial intelligence and machine learning. “With its help, effective monitoring of water distribution can be done. From this, it will also be ascertained where and how much water is being wasted,” Modi pointed out.

The third start-up KumbhiKagaz has embarked upon a special task of making paper from water hyacinth, the PM said. “...water hyacinth, which was once considered a problem for water sources, is now being used to make paper,” the PM observed.

Looking at this future challenge, today 75 Amrit Sarovars are being constructed in every district of the country, Modi said. “Our Amrit Sarovars are special because they are being built in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kal and the essence of the effort of the people has been put in them. You will be pleased to know that till now more than 50 thousand Amrit Sarovars have been constructed. This is a giant step towards water conservation,” he said.