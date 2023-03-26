Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Indian women and their empowerment are playing a big role in pushing India’s growth, noting that this energy of women’s power is the “oxygen of a developed India”.

Addressing the 99th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said that ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) is leading from the front.

To buttress his point, Modi reeled out several recent examples.

“You must have seen Asia’s first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav on social media. Surekha ji, setting another record, has become the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express as well. This month, producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought laurels to the country by winning an Oscar for their documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. Sister Jyotirmayi Mohanty, a scientist of Bhabha Atomic Research Center has also notched another achievement for the country. Jyotirmoyee has received a special award from IUPAC in the field of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the achievements of India’s Under-19 women’s cricket team, which created history by winning the T-20 World Cup.

Even in politics, a new beginning has taken place in Nagaland. For the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory, Modi noted. “One of them has also been made a minister in the government of Nagaland, that is, for the first time the people of the State have also got a woman minister,” he added.

India has also deployed a women-only platoon in the peacekeeping force under the UN Mission.

“Today, the daughters of the country are raising the flag of their bravery in all three armed forces. Group Captain Shalija Dhami has become the first woman Air Force officer to get a Command Appointment in a Combat Unit. She has a flying experience of about 3,000 hours. Similarly, brave heart Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army has become the first woman officer to be posted at Siachen. Shiva will be stationed for three months in Siachen where the temperature drops to -60 degrees,” he said.

Saurashtra-Tamil sangamam

On the lines of ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam’ that was held a few months ago, the Centre has now decided that ‘Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam’ will be held in different parts of Gujarat next month.

“The ‘Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam’ will run from April 17 to 30,” Modi announced. “The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ gives strength to our country. When we know and learn about each other, this feeling of oneness strengthens.”

Modi said that centuries ago many people from Saurashtra had settled in different parts of Tamil Nadu. These people are still known as ‘Saurashtri Tamil’. Even today, some glimpses of Saurashtra can be found in their food habits, lifestyle, and social rituals.

Growth in solar energy sector

Modi highlighted the speed with which India is moving forward in the field of solar energy, noting that it is a big achievement. The spirit of ‘Sabka Prayag’ is taking over India’s solar mission today, Modi added.

“The people of India have had a special relationship with the Sun for centuries. The scientific understanding we have about the power of the Sun, and the traditions of worshiping the Sun, are rarely seen in other places. I am happy that today every countryperson understands the importance of solar energy and also wants to contribute towards clean energy,” he said.

Modi cited an example of an effort in Pune in Maharashtra, where the people of MSR-Olive Housing Society have decided that they would now run things of common utility like drinking water, lift, and lights in the society with solar energy only.

“After this, everyone in this society got solar panels installed. Today, about 90,000 kilowatt hours of electricity is being generated from these solar panels every year. This is resulting in saving ₹40,000 every month,” Modi said.

Speaks on the importance of organ donation

Modi also said that organ donation has become a very important means of imparting life to someone.

It is said that when a person donates one’s body after death, this creates a possibility for eight to nine people to get a new life, Modi said.

In 2013 less than 5,000 cases of organ donations were there in the country, but in 2022, it increased to more than 15,000 cases, he noted.