Marginal student turnout in Delhi schools on Day One

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
On the first day of the re-opening of schools for nursery to Class VIII in Delhi, student turnout was marginal. This is primarily because schools, teachers, parents and students want to wait for Diwali holidays to get over.
“Though school are re-opened from Monday, I will assess the situation post-Diwali and only if Covid-19 cases are in control wil attend the school,” said Sadhna Ramuka, a Class VIII student.
Like Sadhna, several other students want to wait for some time before attending the schools physically. Recently, East Delhi Public School asked parents of class VI to VIII to give feedback on sending their children to schools, only 30 per cent were willing to send kids.
“While the schools must open as soon as possible, given the fact that the students need a nurturing classroom environment to learn and grow physically and mentally. That being said, however, I think the schools need a few more days to wait for Diwali to get over,” said Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh.
Most of the Delhi schools are conducting exams for higher classes. The average attendance was 5-10 per cent or less.
“School reopened today for the students of Class VI to VIII but the attendance was very low as they are busy conducting pre-board exams for class X and XII. While, in Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools students have not been called so far and most of their teachers are still on Covid duty,” said Ashok Agarwal, National President, All India Parents Association.
“Blended mode should be stopped immediately as students especially in government schools have suffered a learning loss in the last 2 years. Schools should be re-opened with 100 per cent capacity by taking all the necessary precautions. As far as the parental approval is concerned it has no legal value,” added Agarwal.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...