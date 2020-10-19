Mask is the best Covid-19 vaccine for now: Maharashtra CM

The fight against Covid-19 pandemic has now reached a turning point. But be aware that masks are the best vaccines until real medical vaccines arrive, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a media statement.

He virtually inaugurated a plasma therapy centre in Ratnagiri district of the Konkan region. On the occasion, he appealed to all to follow the mantra, of mask usage, social distancing, and hand hygiene to prevent another wave of coronavirus.

He said that Konkan does not need to be taught how to cope with the sea waves given its proximity to the ocean, but today the priority is to prevent another wave of Covid viral infections,

A person who is free of Covid can save four lives by donating plasma twice a month. Therefore, the death rate will also come down in the coming period, the Chief Minister said.

The Plasma unit will also help those patients who are suffering from malaria, dengue and many other ailments. All the requisite types of equipment required for the unit have been purchased and a permanent treatment faclity is being created, the press statement said.