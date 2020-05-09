May ask for Central `manpower’ to give rest to police personnel: Uddhav

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that State Government could ask the Centre for additional manpower for policing as the Maharashtra police personnel are tired due to continuous duties. The police personnel could be given rest by rotation.
However, he clarified that seeking help from the Centre does not mean the Army would be called on the streets of Maharashtra. On the contrary, giving rest to the rumours about imminent military deployment, he said that people of Maharashtra are disciplined therefore there was no need for Army deployment,Mumbai will be not be handed over to the Army he clarified and added that policemen are tired after working round-the-clock. Many have fallen sick and a few of them have died due to the corona infection. They need to be given rest by rotation of duties, Thackeray said.
On the question of whether the lockdown would be extended after May 17, Thackeray said that it will depend on how far people maintain discipline and follow the corona regulations. The lockdown has to end one day as people cannot be living permanently under it. But if the lockdown has to end sooner, then rules and social discipline needs to be maintained.
He said that he was deeply pained by the accident near Aurangabad on Friday morning in, which 16 migrant workers who were run over by a goods train. The migrant workers had received information about trains running from Bhusaval and were walking on the tracks to reach that station. After walking long hours they slept on tracks and in the early morning hours, they met with the accident.
He appealed to the migrant workers not to rush to the station for reaching their homes. The State Government has informed migrants that they are doing their best to arrange resources for medical, food and temporary stay facilities. Trains are also being arranged for them. But this is leading to overcrowding, which needs to be avoided at all the costs. The migrant needs to be patience in this extremely serious situation.
