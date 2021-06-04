Medical experts urge TN CM to extend lockdown by another week

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Medical experts in a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday have suggested extending the Covid-19 lockdown by another week in Tamil Nadu. The present lockdown ends on June 6 morning.
Stalin also chaired a meeting of senior officials to discuss the Covid-19 scenario and lockdown restrictions across the State.
Sources said that an announcement could be issued soon with some relaxations.
While the situation has improved considerably in Chennai, many districts, including those in the West, have seen more cases in recent days.
The State government announced a complete lockdown with intensive restrictions from May 24. It was extended till May 31 and by another week.
Meanwhile, the number of new Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued to decline with 22,651 new cases reported on Friday (24,405 on Thursday) to a total of 21,95,402 infections.
For the seventh consecutive day, the number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged following treatment was higher than the daily number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu. On Friday 33,646 Covid-19 patients were discharged, taking the active cases to 2,68,968. Samples tested were 1,75,033 and 463 deaths were registered.
Coimbatore continues to report more cases than Chennai with 2,810 new infectious. Chennai had less than 2,000 cases at 1,971; Erode reported 1,619; Tiruppur 1,161; Salem 1,187; Thanjavur 1,004 and the rest of the districts less than 1,000 cases.
