MHA forms panel to probe Congress trusts

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Amid complaints by the BJP that the money from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a trust controlled by the first family of the Congress, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced a probe into the accounts of three such trusts.
A spokesperson of the Ministry said in Twitter that that it has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions, including Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Income Tax Act and Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA), by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.
“The Special Director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee,” the spokesperson added.
BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao asserted that there was no political motive behind the Home Ministry ordering investigation into the RGF.
“Transactions of the RGF are in the public domain. The BJP is not party to anything that is going on. This issue has various dimensions. It is related to violations pertaining to the FRCA, it is related to donation acceptance, it is related to I-T audit. Modiji’s government works on transparency. When there are so many issues in the public domain, it was natural for the government to investigate. This is a public foundation. It is not a private trust. The Home Ministry has started various investigations in the interest of transparent governance. The Congress leaders have to cooperate. There is no political motive. If there was, we would have acted six years ago,” Rao said.
The Congress countered by asking Narendra Modi government to disclose the details of donations from Chinese companies to the PM CARES Fund. It said the Congress and its leadership will not be intimidated by the “cowardly acts and blind witch-hunt” by a panicked Modi government.
“Facing a barrage of questions on (i) blatant compromise of India’s security interests and territorial integrity, (ii) a shocking mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis which continues to devour lives and livelihood on a daily basis and (iii) unable to arrest the economic recession wreaking havoc on the life of every Indian citizen; a desperate Modi-Shah government has fallen back on a devious hounding of those exposing its ineptitude by ordering a wholly vicious and vengeful investigation of the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust,” said party’s media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.
He said the humanitarian work and distinguished service provided by these charitable organisations has always stood out and will withstand any vengeful and roving enquiry. “Will the Modi government hold an enquiry into the donations worth hundreds of crores received from Chinese entities into the PM CARES Fund? Will the Modi government hold an enquiry into the donations and the amounts received by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from all sources including foreign sources, individuals, entities, organisations and governments?” he asked.
He also sought a probe into the amounts received by the Vivekananda Foundation and the India Foundation and other such organisations from all sources.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...