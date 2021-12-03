Mild increase in new Covid-19 cases in Chennai

Chennai continued to witness a mild increase in the number of daily cases during the week. It was 128 cases on Friday as against 123 on Thursday; 117 on Wednesday; 115 on Tuesday and 105 on Monday.

The previous highest in the last 156 days was 126 daily cases reported on November 18.

'Chennai daily new cases 7 days moving average showing a small upward trend. Today reported 128 cases, testing at 12,975 and TPR 0.9 per cent,' said Covid data analyst Vijayanand in a tweet.

Coimbatore also saw a mild increase with 127 new cases on Friday as against 121 on Thursday and 118 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 759 persons were tested positive as against 715 on Thursday. After 748 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 8,098.

There were nine deaths registered and 1,02,673 samples tested.

On Friday, a total of 2,73,524 persons were vaccinated, as per State Health department data.