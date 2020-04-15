MilkLane begins doorstep delivery of milk in Bengaluru

And they all fell down...
As the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 has been extended, dairy startup MilkLane has begun home delivery of its products in Bengaluru. According to the company’s official release, the move will help the residents avoid the hassle of stepping out of their homes and make long queues for the essential daily commodity.
Bengaluru-based MilkLane has added the new delivery channel to ease the availability of dairy products as there was disruption in the industry supply chain in the past few days.
The startup said that it aims to provide antibiotic-free, safe, and standardized high-quality milk to consumers.
Gaurav Haran, CEO of MilkLane, said, "It’s the right time to reach out directly when consumers are not able to buy dairy products due to the lockdown. We have started this service to help people avoid the risk of stepping out while still availing themselves of the best quality products that maintain the highest hygiene regulations."
The company assured that the milk will be Ultra-High-Temperature (UHT) processed to ensure the long shelf life of 90-days and prevent adulteration.
Consumers can register by dialling the number 09353100107 or via WhatsApp for availing doorstep delivery.
