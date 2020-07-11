MMA elects Ravindran P as President

The Madras Management Association (MMA) today announced that its managing committee has elected Ravichandran P as the President of the association for the year 2020-21 at meeting held on Friday,

An alumini of College of Engineering, Guindy and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, Ravichandran is the President of Danfoss Industries with over 25 years of experience in various roles ranging from Sales & Marketing, Strategy, General management , M&A and globalizing businesses across Asia pacific, Europe & India. Currently, he is the Senior VP of MMA.

Other office bearers, who were also elected unanimously include Chemplast Sanmar MD CV Subba Rao (Senior Vice President); Vice President & Regional Head of Tata Consultancy Services, Chennai - Suresh Raman (Vice President); Prerana Educational Media Director Nalini Padmanabhan (Honorary Secretary); and T S Mahalingam Financial Services MD K Mahalingam (Honorary Treasurer).