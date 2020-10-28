Moderate turnout in Bihar polls; campaign enters second phase

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Well over 53 per cent of voters are expected to cast their ballot in the first phase of elections to the 71 Assembly seats in Bihar on Wednesday, according to Election Commission figures. It was 53.46 per cent at about 5 pm with more people waiting in line.
As pace of campaigning picked up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in various parts of the State.
Modi focussed on the “development initiatives” of the Centre and State government and attacked the RJD-led alliance. “Those who are infamous for closing down the industries in Bihar are now promising to create jobs. Forget about government jobs, these people will drive away the private industries too who are trying to give employment to the people in the State,” Modi claimed.
He said the NDA government is working to make Bihar an IT hub. “Be it agriculture and financial inclusion, technology has been advantageous in furthering ‘ease of living’,” he added. NDA does not distinguish between Dalits, women, marginalised and poor, and everyone will get the benefit of good governance.
“The Centre has many plans for Bihar which will bring more peace and prosperity with Nitish Kumar at the helm,”he said. Lashing out at the RJD, he said nothing can be expected from the “Yuvraaj of jungle raj.” “He ought to be evaluated on the basis of a track record about which the people know much better than I do,” Modi said.
Gandhi, meanwhile, said Modi does not listen to the problems of common people. He said farmers of Punjab burnt the effigy of Modi but people in Bihar may not have seen it as Modi and Nitish Kumar control the media. “Youth and farmers of Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are angry that our PM keeps making speeches with Bihar Chief Minister and talks about other countries, but not the problems confronting our country such as unemployment,” he said. He claimed Modi no more talks about the promise of two crore jobs as the people of Bihar have realised that he had lied. The Congress knows how to run a country, how to stand with farmers and give employment and the party will not lie to the voters.
