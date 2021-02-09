Modi bids emotional farewell to retiring Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional while bidding farewell to four retiring members in Rajya Sabha, including Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday.

Recounting an incident of terrorist attacks on pilgrims from Gujarat in Kashmir, where about eight pilgrims were killed, Modi said Azad considered those pilgrims as his own family members and did everything possible to keep the authorities in Gujarat informed. Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time.

Modi, struggling to control tears, said Azad taught him how to keep power away from one’s mind. Modi said he learned a lot of lessons from the long public life of Azad, which is committed to the people of the country. He said Azad can approach him any time even if he is not a member of the House.