Modi dares Congress to say it’s ready to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis

Failure at Madrid, a setback for Indian renewable energy
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
Accusing the Congress of spreading lies over the new citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dared the main opposition party to publicly declare it is prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis.
Amid a wave of violent protests in several parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Modi sought to assuage concerns of Indians apprehensive about getting stripped of their citizenship.
“The Congress is spreading lies, creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over the new law. Citizenship (Amendment) Act neither takes away the rights of Indian citizens nor harms them in any manner,” he told an election rally here.
“It’s for people who have fled three countries due to atrocities on account of their religious faith. It’s for those who are living in miserable conditions and cannot go back,” he said.
“I dare the Congress, its friends to publicly declare they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis,” he said.
