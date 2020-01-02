Modi defends Citizenship Amendment Act

Defending the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Opposition parties: ‘why don’t you speak against Pakistan’s atrocities against minorities’.

“India cannot leave the Hindus, Christians and Sikhs fleeing Pakistan to ‘their fate’. It is the country’s responsibility to protect them and it is our efforts especially to protect Dalits and tribals in Pakistan,” Modi said while speaking at the Sri Siddaganga Mutt after laying the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Sri Shivakumar Swamiji at Tumakuru.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Karnataka to participate in a number of events including the Indian Science Congress to be held in Bengaluru on Friday.

He said that people fled from Pakistan to India, to save their lives. “Every countrymen has a question as to why people don’t speak against Pakistan but instead take out processions,” he asked.

“Pakistan is founded on religious grounds due to which atrocities on minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Christians have increased. But Congress and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan,” Modi questioned.

To those who are agitating against the CAA, the Prime Minister said, “If you have to agitate, raise your voice against the exploits of Pakistan in the last 70 years. Now the need is to expose this action of Pakistan at the international level.”

Seeks support from Sant Samaj

Later Prime Minister sought active support from Sant Samaj on three resolutions. First, to reinforce India’s ancient culture of giving importance to every individual’s duties and obligations. Second, to protect nature and the environment.

Finally, to co-operate in public awareness for water conservation, water harvesting. “India has always viewed saints, sages, gurus as a lighthouse for the right path,” he pointed out. After distributing Krishi Karman Awards, for progressive farmers, Modi said that it is a privilege for him to see the ‘Annadata —our farming brothers and sisters — in the new year, at the beginning of a new decade’.

Modi said that Karnataka also witnessed a historic moment when money under the PM-KISAN scheme has been distributed directly into the personal accounts of nearly 6 crore farmers. A total of ₹12,000 crores has been deposited under the third-tranche of the scheme. He hoped that the States that haven’t implemented the ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’, will do it and political parties will rise over politics to help the farmers in their States.

‘Irrigation projects resumed’

Modi said irrigation projects that had been stalled for several decades are now being implemented. “The Centre has given priority to the interests of our farmers with the schemes such as crop insurance, soil health cards and 100 per cent neem coated urea.”

Due to the efforts of the government, both the production and export of spices has increased considerably. “Spice production in India has increased by more than 2.5 million tonnes, so the export has also increased from about ₹15,000 crore to about ₹19,000 crore.” South India has a large share in horticulture production, pulses, oil and coarse grains. “Seed hubs have been built to promote pulses production in India, of which more than 30 centres are in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.”

Aid to fishermen

On fisheries, Modi said the government is encouraging fisheries in villages through financial assistance to fishermen, modernising the fishing boats under the Blue Revolution Scheme and constructing modern infrastructure related for trade and business.

Dedicates DRDO labs

Modi dedicated five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation. At the event organised at the Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO at Bengaluru, he unveiled a plaque to mark the dedication, and addressed the scientists. DRDO also showcased some of its innovative products at an exhibition on the occasion.