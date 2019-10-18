Modi doesn’t understand economy: Rahul in Haryana

Addressing an election rally near Mahendragarh in Haryana on Friday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand economics and he works to please a handful of billionaires. The Nehru scion also attacked media for focussing their coverage on Modi than reporting the livelihood issues of common people.

The rally was supposed to be addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, but she got unwell and sent her son to address the rally. “She was about to come. She has a viral infection. So she asked me to meet you and talk to you. I will come even at the last second on your call,” Rahul Gandhi said.

High unemployment rate

Rahul Gandhi pointed at the state of economy during his brief speech. “The unemployment rate is highest in 40 years. There are no jobs for youth. Small shop owners and businessmen are facing crisis due to demonetisation and GST,” he said.

Attacking the media, the Wayanad MP said people in media, under pressure, shows Modi’s speech for 24 hours. “Media will not show you that unemployment and farmers’ suicides have reached serious levels. Media shows Modi’s face and his speeches. They will not show you issues of the people such as unemployment and economic problems. They are scared. They will say that their jobs will be at risk if they write truth. They know the reality, but they want to save their jobs. Five-ten businessmen are controlling the media in the country,” Gandhi said.

He said the only job of Modi is to divert people’s attention from the real issues. “Modi is doing this for the billionaires of the country. He gives lakhs of crores of rupees of country’s money to these billionaires. Farmers have been demanding loan waivers, but Modi waived off taxes of big corporates. Newspapers will write a lot if farm loans are waived off. But they are silent when corporate houses get tax or loan waivers. Newspapers applauded when corporate taxes were waived off recently,” he said.

He claimed that UPA made India No. 1 country. “But now other countries are laughing at India. India used to show way to other countries. It used to grow fast. But GST and demonetisation ruined our economy. The only way to save economy is to ensure money in the hands of the poorest of the poor. Modi said MGNREGA is a worst programme in Parliament. He doesn’t have any understanding of the economy,” he said and added that a group of economists from the US had told him that it was MGNREGA and loan waiver ensured higher growth between 2004 and 2014.

“Whatever schemes started by UPA to ensure money in poor people’s hands were stopped by Modi. The billionaires are leaving India with their money. More of them will go now,” he said. Gandhi said Modi is privatising the PSUs. “That is his job. Billionaires want him to do so. Media is trying to divert attention from this. But people know this well,” he said.