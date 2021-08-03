Modi expresses anguish at disruptions in the Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the continuing disruptions in both the Houses of Parliament, and criticised the Opposition for their "arrogance". He was addressing a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said BJP MPs welcomed the Centre's decision to implement 27 per cent quota for OBC students in medical and dental colleges under Central quota.

Joshi said Modi, referring a tweet by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien that the Centre is rushing through Bills like making papri chaat, said it is an insult to people who elected MPs.

"PM expressed anguish. 'Making papri chaat' was an insulting comment. Tearing of papers, throwing them and not apologising is arrogance is what PM said," Joshi said.

Minister of State in Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said Modi also told the meeting about ₹1.16 lakh crore as GST collection in July. "Parliament is being insulted by the acts of opposition in both the Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts. Comments made by a senior MP regarding the passage of Bills is derogatory," he added.