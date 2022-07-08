Modi expresses shock, anguish over Abe’s demise

New Delhi, July 8

In an expression of shock at the tragic killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Saturday will be observed as a day of national mourning in India to mark the country’s deep respect for the leader.

“I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place,” Modi tweeted on Friday.

Abe, who was shot on Friday morning while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara, died later in a hospital. The 67-year-old leader was campaigning for a parliamentary election.

“Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a special strategic and global partnership. Today, India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters at this difficult moment,” Modi said.

Local Japanese media, citing police sources, have identified the assailant as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who reportedly was a former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, the country’s navy.