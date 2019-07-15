Modi govt will never misuse NIA law: Amit Shah

Realme X review: A phone for a demanding young generation
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
Refuting opposition claims over “misuse” of the NIA law, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the Modi government will never misuse it on the basis of religion but ensure that terrorism is finished off irrespective of the religion of the accused.
In an intervention during a discussion in Lok Sabha on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah also targeted the Congress-led UPA government for repealing the anti-terror act POTA, saying it was not done because of its alleged misuse but to “save its vote bank”.
He said terror attacks witnessed an uspurge after the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed resulting in the same UPA government being forced to constitute NIA after the Mumbai attacks. Shah sought all-party support for the bill’s passage, saying a division in the House on the issue of strengthening the agency will send out a wrong message and boost the morale of terrorists.
“Parliament should speak in one voice in giving powers to the NIA to send out a message to terrorists and the world,” he asserted. His response came as several opposition leaders criticised the bill and accused the government of using investigating agencies for “political vendetta”.
Some MPs said the anti-terror law is misused at times to target members of a particular community. “Let me make it clear. The Modi government has no such intention. Its only goal is to finish off terrorism but we will also not look at the religion of the accused while taking action,” Shah said.
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...