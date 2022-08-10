Monsoon damage: Maharashtra farmers to get additional compensation 

The State cabinet on Wednesday announced that farmers whose crops are damaged due to heavy monsoon rains will receive double the compensation when compared to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The statement issued by the government following the Cabinet meeting stated that for the last two months farmers have suffered due to excess monsoon rains. The State government will offer the compensation that would double of the compensation given by the NDRF.

“As per the current NDRF norms, a farmer receives ₹6,800 per hectare as compensation. We have decided to double the amount. Earlier NDRF norms were applicable for damage to crops on maximum of two hectares. We have decided to change it to three hectares,” said the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

This monsoon, as much as 15 lakh hectares were affected in Maharashtra and farmers would get major relief because of the State government’s decision, he added.