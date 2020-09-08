Monsoon session: Congress to focus on management of economy, Covid

At a meeting of the Congress’s Parliament Strategy Group ahead of the Monsoon Session, the opposition party decided to keep the focus of attack on management of Covid-19 and the economy. The party will also oppose 11 Bills which will replace Ordinances that were recently promulgated, demand a White Paper on the situation at the border with China and seek a discussion on the draft new education policy.

The panel has decided to pull up the Centre, on the first day itself, for cancelling the Question Hour. It will organise novel protests after discussions with like-minded parties. “Cancellation of the Question Hour hasn’t happened before. We will find out ways to raise this in both the Houses,” a senior leader told BusinessLine after the meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, was also attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari who had recently signed a letter demanding a 24X7 leadership for the party. Though Tewari is not a member in the strategy group he was specially invited for Tuesday’s meeting. Senior MP Shashi Tharoor, another signatory, was, however, not present in the meeting.

The Congress has decided to field a candidate for the post of deputy chairman in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha

The meeting authorised Azad and Patel to talk to like-minded parties on the election to be held for the post. The term of the present Deputy Chairman Harivansh’s has ended and the election must take place in the monsoon session.

Another senior leader said the party has decided to stridently oppose Bills on four Ordinances such as the Taxation And Other Laws (Relaxation Of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, the Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance and the Farmers Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Ordinance.

It will also seek the Centre’s response on the decision to stop MPLADS and will demand transparency in PM Cares fund.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior leaders AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Malllikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present. Rahul Gandhi told the leaders to expose the Narendra Modi Government as they are not transparent about the management of economy, Covid 19 and about the Chinese transgression.