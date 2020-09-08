Monsoon session: Congress to focus on management of economy, Covid

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
At a meeting of the Congress’s Parliament Strategy Group ahead of the Monsoon Session, the opposition party decided to keep the focus of attack on management of Covid-19 and the economy. The party will also oppose 11 Bills which will replace Ordinances that were recently promulgated, demand a White Paper on the situation at the border with China and seek a discussion on the draft new education policy.
The panel has decided to pull up the Centre, on the first day itself, for cancelling the Question Hour. It will organise novel protests after discussions with like-minded parties. “Cancellation of the Question Hour hasn’t happened before. We will find out ways to raise this in both the Houses,” a senior leader told BusinessLine after the meeting.
The meeting, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, was also attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari who had recently signed a letter demanding a 24X7 leadership for the party. Though Tewari is not a member in the strategy group he was specially invited for Tuesday’s meeting. Senior MP Shashi Tharoor, another signatory, was, however, not present in the meeting.
The Congress has decided to field a candidate for the post of deputy chairman in Rajya Sabha.
The meeting authorised Azad and Patel to talk to like-minded parties on the election to be held for the post. The term of the present Deputy Chairman Harivansh’s has ended and the election must take place in the monsoon session.
Another senior leader said the party has decided to stridently oppose Bills on four Ordinances such as the Taxation And Other Laws (Relaxation Of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, the Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance and the Farmers Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Ordinance.
It will also seek the Centre’s response on the decision to stop MPLADS and will demand transparency in PM Cares fund.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior leaders AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Malllikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present. Rahul Gandhi told the leaders to expose the Narendra Modi Government as they are not transparent about the management of economy, Covid 19 and about the Chinese transgression.
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...