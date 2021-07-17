Monsoon session: Venkaiah meets party floor leaders

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu convened a meeting of all political parties on Saturday where the leaders agreed to stick to the Covid protocol prescribed by Parliament authorities during the upcoming monsoon session.
The Opposition parties hoped it would be a peaceful session and demanded time to discuss issues such as price rise and farmers’ distress.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present at the meeting. The Centre is keen to see the passage of about 25 Bills and clear two financial businesses during the session. The Ministers requested the cooperation of all parties for the smooth running of the session.
Also read: Monsoon Session: House may consider 25 Bills
The Opposition, on the other hand, is keen to make the Centre accountable on issues such as price rise, particularly that of petroleum products, the management of the second wave of Covid-19, workers distress, etc.
“The Government side assured us that all the problems can be discussed and requested cooperation from the Opposition parties. Naturally, we expect Parliament to function in a meaningful way. Parliament should be a place to discuss people's issues. We specifically demanded that the concerns and issues raised by the smaller parties should also have a place in the House,” CPI MP Binoy Viswam said after the meeting.
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...