More discontent in Maharashtra Congress

There’s more trouble within the Congress as veteran leader and former chief of Mumbai Congress, Sanjay Nirupam, took to Twitter to express his angst towards the party and said that he would not be participating in the poll campaign.

With less than three weeks for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, he said the Congress doesn’t need his services any more. He said that his only nomination for the MLA ticket was rejected by the party.

“I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected,” he tweeted.

Nirupam gave up the party Mumbai chief position after major reverses in the Parliamentary elections for the party.

Nirupam hails from Bihar and started his career as a journalist with Shiv Sena’s Hindi paper. Later he switched loyalties to the Congress.

The Congress’ spokesman in Mumbai, Sachin Sawant, said that he was not aware if Nirupam had resigned from the party.