‘More fully-vaxxed people than partially-inoculated’

For the first time, the number of fully-vaccinated individuals has surpassed the partially-vaccinated population in the country, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, hoping to vaccinate all citizens by the end of the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. The country has administered over 113.68 crore vaccine doses.

Of the total doses administered, 75.57 crore were the first dose and 38.11 crore the second shot. “Thus, the number of fully-vaccinated individuals at 38,11,55,604 exceeds those who have been administered a single dose at 37,45,68,477,” he added.

The Health Ministry sources added that this is a dynamic situation as the fully-vaccinated are more than the partially-inoculated.

“At this point in time, the number of fully-vaccinated people is more than those who are partially-vaccinated. This is a dynamic situation. It may flip back after some days. As the first dose vaccination coverage will widen, the second dose will automatically pick up pace,” a Health Ministry official told BusinessLine.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya also assured that there was no shortage of vaccine doses in the country. He urged people to come forward for a second dose, and motivate those in their family and community to take both doses.

The month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ vaccination campaign, which began on November 3, aims to ensure that the entire adult population is covered with the first dose of Covid vaccine by the month-end, while those who are due for the second doses are motivated to take the second dose. Healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India, with a special focus on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.