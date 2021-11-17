‘More fully-vaxxed people than partially-inoculated’

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
For the first time, the number of fully-vaccinated individuals has surpassed the partially-vaccinated population in the country, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, hoping to vaccinate all citizens by the end of the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. The country has administered over 113.68 crore vaccine doses.
Of the total doses administered, 75.57 crore were the first dose and 38.11 crore the second shot. “Thus, the number of fully-vaccinated individuals at 38,11,55,604 exceeds those who have been administered a single dose at 37,45,68,477,” he added.
The Health Ministry sources added that this is a dynamic situation as the fully-vaccinated are more than the partially-inoculated.
“At this point in time, the number of fully-vaccinated people is more than those who are partially-vaccinated. This is a dynamic situation. It may flip back after some days. As the first dose vaccination coverage will widen, the second dose will automatically pick up pace,” a Health Ministry official told BusinessLine.
Meanwhile, Mandaviya also assured that there was no shortage of vaccine doses in the country. He urged people to come forward for a second dose, and motivate those in their family and community to take both doses.
The month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ vaccination campaign, which began on November 3, aims to ensure that the entire adult population is covered with the first dose of Covid vaccine by the month-end, while those who are due for the second doses are motivated to take the second dose. Healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India, with a special focus on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...